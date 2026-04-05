Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Not starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The 28-year-old departed Friday's contest due to a groin issue and will be held out of the lineup Sunday for a second straight game. Donovan had medical imaging come back clean, so he could rejoin the starting nine within the next couple days. Leo Rivas is receiving another start at third base Sunday for Seattle.
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