Donovan (groin) will start at third base and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Rangers.

Donovan was held out of the lineup for the final two games of the Mariners' weekend series versus the Angels due to a left groin injury, but a couple days of rest appears to be all he needed to move past the issue. Leo Rivas had manned third base Saturday and Sunday but will slide back over to shortstop while Donovan slots back in at the hot corner.