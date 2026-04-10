Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Sitting with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros due to an illness, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
After going 2-for-11 with a solo homer during Seattle's last series against the Rangers, Donovan will now take some time off to recover from his illness. Leo Rivas will start at third base and bat ninth Friday and is likely to continue to start at the hot corner until Donovan returns.
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