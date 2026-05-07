Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Will be activated from IL on Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (groin) is traveling to Chicago to meet the Mariners and will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the White Sox, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Sidelined for nearly three weeks with a left groin strain, Donovan played one rehab game with Double-A Arkansas, going 1-for-3 with two walks. He was slashing .304/.437/.518 before getting hurt and will return to being the Mariners' everyday third baseman and leadoff man against right-handed pitching, shifting Leo Rivas back to a reserve role.
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