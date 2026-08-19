Rodden will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Rodden has started at shortstop in each of the Mariners' ensuing five games. Rodden has gotten off to a nice start to his big-league career by going 4-for-13 with two doubles, three walks, three RBI and two runs, but his playing time will likely fall by the wayside once J.P. Crawford (wrist) returns from the injured list. Crawford is slated to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Thursday and could be ready to rejoin the Mariners within a week.