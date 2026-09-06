Rodden is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

A switch-hitter, Rodden posted a .679 OPS versus lefties and an .884 OPS versus righties at Triple-A Tacoma this season before being promoted to Seattle on Aug. 14. Those wide splits have persisted in limited action in the majors thus far, with Rodden submitting a .544 OPS versus lefties and a .675 OPS against righties through his first 18 games with Seattle. He'll hit the bench for a second game in a row while the Athletics send another lefty (Gage Jump) to the hill.