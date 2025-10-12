The Mariners added Woo (pectoral) to their active roster for the ALCS against the Blue Jays, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto indicated Saturday that Woo was expected to make the roster after sitting out the past few weeks due to pectoral inflammation, so it's not a surprise the right-hander is active for the championship series. The 25-year-old was Seattle's best starting pitcher during the regular season with a 2.94 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 198:36 K:BB across 186.2 innings, but he likely won't be available to pitch for the Mariners until later in the week when the series shifts to Seattle after the first two games in Toronto.