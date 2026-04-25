Woo didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 11-9 win over the Cardinals, surrendering seven runs on nine hits -- including four home runs -- over three innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The two teams combined for eight homers in total, and Woo accounted for half of them before getting the hook after only 53 pitches (39 strikes). The right-hander came into the game having not served up a homer in his first 32 innings of 2026, but a correction was likely overdue considering he got tagged for 26 long balls in 186.2 innings last season. Woo will take a 3.86 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB through 35 frames into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Royals.