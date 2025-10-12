Mariners' Bryan Woo: Set for bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woo (pectoral) will throw a live bullpen session Monday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Woo was officially added to the ALCS roster during the weekend, and he'll now look to prove his health with a bullpen session ahead of Game 2 of the series. The right-hander suffered a pectoral injury in mid-September, and he's yet to make his 2025 postseason debut.
