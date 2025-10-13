Woo (pectoral) is tentatively lined up to start Game 5 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo was not on the Mariners' ALDS roster as he works his way back from right pectoral inflammation, but he is on the ALCS roster and had a successful live batting practice session Monday that he referred to as "a huge positive." If he recovers well from live BP, it sounds as though Woo will start on Friday in Game 5, if necessary. If that happens, he will have gone nearly a month between starts, as Woo's last appearance came Sept. 19 against the Astros.