Woo (pectoral) is throwing a bullpen session ahead of Game 5 of the ALDS versus the Tigers on Friday, the results of which should dictate whether he'll be included on the Mariners' roster for the ALCS, should they advance, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The right-hander was sidelined for the closing stretch of the regular season due to minor inflammation in his right pectoral and was left off Seattle's roster for the ALDS, but it's possible he's back for the next round of the playoffs. The Mariners still need to win Game 5 against Detroit, of course, but Woo's return would be a big boost for Seattle given his 2.94 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 198:36 K:BB across 186.2 innings during the regular season.