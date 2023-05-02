Seattle selected the contract of Miller from Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Miller will make his MLB debut as the starting pitcher for the Mariners on Tuesday against the Athletics in Oakland. The right-hander posted a 6.41 ERA with the Travelers prior to the promotion, but he pitched well in his last outing with five innings of one-run baseball, and he is widely considered the best pitching prospect in the Seattle system. Miller may need some adjustment time with the jump from Double-A to the majors, but he has the stuff to succeed, and has a soft landing against the woeful A's on Tuesday.