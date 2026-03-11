Mariners' Bryce Miller: Set for normal bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (oblique) will throw a normal bullpen session Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Miller has previously thrown off the mound at less than full effort, but this will be his first standard bullpen session since he came down with inflammation in his left oblique in late February. The Mariners haven't revealed a target date for Miller's return to game action, but it will be close as to whether he can ramp back up in time for Opening Day.
