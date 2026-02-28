Mariners' Bryce Miller: Dealing with side inflammation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller received a platelet-rich plasma injection Saturday to treat inflammation in his left side, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Miller reported soreness after pitching in Thursday's Cactus League game against Cleveland, and an MRI later confirmed inflammation. He will now be shut down from throwing for five days, after which he'll begin playing light catch. A timeline for his return will emerge as he progresses in his throwing program.
