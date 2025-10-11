Mariners' Bryce Miller: Drawing Game 1 start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller will start against the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
The Mariners were forced to use three members of their rotation during Friday's 15-inning marathon against Detroit, so Miller will take the mound Sunday on just three days' rest. The 27-year-old threw just 55 pitches during his last appearance in Game 4 of the ALDS on Wednesday, so he may still be able to pitch fairly deep into Sunday's game despite his short recovery period.
More News
-
Mariners' Bryce Miller: Takes no-decision in Game 4•
-
Mariners' Bryce Miller: Flounders again in loss•
-
Mariners' Bryce Miller: No-decision Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Bryce Miller: Plenty of traffic in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Bryce Miller: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Bryce Miller: Settles for no-decision Saturday•