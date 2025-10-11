Miller will start against the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The Mariners were forced to use three members of their rotation during Friday's 15-inning marathon against Detroit, so Miller will take the mound Sunday on just three days' rest. The 27-year-old threw just 55 pitches during his last appearance in Game 4 of the ALDS on Wednesday, so he may still be able to pitch fairly deep into Sunday's game despite his short recovery period.