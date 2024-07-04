Miller allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Thursday.

Miller gave up a two-run home run to Gunnar Henderson in the third inning, but he was able to limit the damage there. While he came an out shy of a quality start for the second time in four outings, Miller put in a decent performance to avoid a third straight loss. The right-hander is at a 3.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 97:29 K:BB over 103 innings across 18 starts. He's projected for a road outing in San Diego in his next start.