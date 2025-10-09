Miller took a no-decision in Game 4 of the ALDS versus the Tigers on Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings.

Miller allowed just two men to reach base through four innings, and the Mariners' offense gave him a 3-0 lead to work with entering the bottom of the fifth. However, after giving up two hits and an RBI to the Tigers' first three batters in the fifth, the 27-year-old was pulled in favor of Gabe Speier, who allowed an inherited runner to score as well as another man he put on base himself. The Tigers went on to win the game 9-3, so the M's will need to take Game 5 at home Friday for Miller to have any chance of making another appearance on the mound.