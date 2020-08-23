Raleigh suffered a head injury during Sunday's intrasquad matchup at the team's alternate training site, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Raleigh was hit by the backswing of a teammate during the game that required him to get stitches in his head. It's unclear whether he's dealing with a concussion. The 23-year-old has yet to appear in the majors, but he impressed in camp and could join the 28-man roster at some point if injuries occur to the Mariners' catchers, assuming Raleigh himself is healthy.
