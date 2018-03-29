Lawrence had his contract selected by the Mariners on Wednesday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lawrence earned a spot in the Mariners' Opening Day bullpen after compiling a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 15 Cactus League frames. He's expected to operate as a long reliever, and seeing as the Mariners haven't named a fifth at this point, he could step up and claim that role if he impresses out of the bullpen early in the season.

