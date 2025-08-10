Young is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

With Cal Raleigh getting a day off from catching but sticking in the lineup at designated hitter, Jorge Polanco will receive the start at second base while Young heads to the bench. The rookie still appears to be viewed as Seattle's top option at the keystone, but with a .253 batting average, three home runs, one steal, 21 runs and 16 RBI through his first 53 big-league games, Young's fantasy appeal will mostly be limited to AL-only leagues or deeper mixed leagues.