The Mariners are expected to promote Young from Triple-A Tacoma this weekend, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Young is considered one of the best prospects in the Mariners' farm system and has been in Triple-A all season, slashing .278/.391/.463 with five homers, 26 RBI, 39 runs and four stolen bases through 243 plate appearances. He has maintained a strong batting average throughout his ascent through the minor leagues and has surpassed 20 steals in each full season he's played. The 21-year-old only has experience at the middle infield positions, and with J.P. Crawford cemented at shortstop, Young's clearest path to playing time in Seattle is at the keystone.