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Mariners' Cole Young: Leadoff homer paces three-hit game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Young went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Orioles.

Young led off the game with a homer, taking Kyle Bradish deep on the third pitch of the contest. Over the last 14 games, Young has hit safely in 13 of them, going 18-for-57 (.316) in that span. He's hit leadoff against the last five right-handers the Mariners have faced, corresponding with J.P. Crawford's (hand) exit from the lineup. Young is now batting .255 with a .684 OPS, five homers, 32 RBI, 29 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 70 contests this season, and he's trending up.

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