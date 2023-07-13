Young is slashing .267/.396/.429 with five home runs, 17 steals and more walks (54) than strikeouts (52) through 78 games for Single-A Modesto.

Young, who turns 20 at the end of July, has made 69 starts at shortstop and eight starts at the keystone in his first full season in pro ball. He also saw brief action at second base last year in addition to his shortstop duties. Young's hit tool has been as advertised. He is using the whole field (36.3 Oppo%) and has limited the groundballs (42.1 percent) while also being a bit unlucky (.303 BABIP) on balls in play.