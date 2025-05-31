The Mariners selected Young's contract from Triple-A Tacoma, and he will start at second base and bat eighth against the Twins on Saturday.

Young is set to make his major-league debut after a strong start to the season in Triple-A, where he is slashing .278/.391/.463 with four steals, five home runs and 26 RBI in 245 plate appearances. With J.P. Crawford cemented as the Mariners' starting shortstop, Young will compete with Dylan Moore and Miles Mastrobuoni for regular playing time at the keystone.