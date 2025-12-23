Young is expected to see the majority of playing time at second base for the Mariners in 2026 even if the team acquires a second baseman from outside the organization, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic report.

The Mariners remain very high on Young even after he had just a .607 OPS in 257 plate appearances during his rookie season. Young is just 22, but the Mariners appear committed to giving him some leash in the majors in 2026. It seemingly makes a trade for Ketel Marte unlikely, and if Brendan Donovan is acquired, he would be in line to see the bulk of his reps at a position other than second base.