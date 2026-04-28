Mariners' Colt Emerson: Cleared for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emerson (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a double, two walks and one run scored Sunday against Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Emerson had been slowed by a wrist injury suffered earlier in the month, but he managed to return to the starting lineup for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and has played in three consecutive games. The untimely wrist injury may have prevented him from being promoted to the big-league club after Brendan Donovan (groin) hit the 10-day injured list. However, now that Emerson has returned to health, a call to the major leagues could be on the horizon.
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