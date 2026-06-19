Mariners' Colt Emerson: Drives in two, swipes first bag

Emerson went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-0 win over Baltimore.

In his first plate appearance, Emerson lined a two-run single as part of a three-run frame that ultimately accounted for the game's only scoring. He also swiped his first base of the season in the first inning. The young infielder is batting 5-for-22 (.227) since returning to the lineup on June 11. On the season, Emerson is slashing .235/.309/.529 with six home runs, five doubles, a triple, 16 RBI and 13 runs across 26 contests.