Mariners' Colt Emerson: X-rays negative
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
X-rays on Emerson's right foot were negative after he left the first game of Triple-A Tacoma's doubleheader against El Paso on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners' top prospect seems to have avoided a serious injury after fouling a pitch off his foot in his first plate appearance of the day. He stayed in the game initially but was then lifted the next half-inning. This comes just days after he signed an eight-year, $95 million extension with Seattle at 20 years old, and both sides are likely breathing a sigh of relief.
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