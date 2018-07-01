Schlereth was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Josh Kirshenbaum of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The right-hander climbs the organizational ladder after signing a farm deal June 2 and spinning a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings for Double-A Arkansas. Schlereth will occupy a spot closer to a possible callup while he works in relief for the Rainiers.

