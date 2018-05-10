Schlereth signed with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on Thursday, The Press of Atlantic City reports.

The 32-year-old has a bit of major-league experience, producing a 4.35 ERA in 93 career innings pitched. Schlereth will now head to an independent league, likely with the hope of pitching well enough to make a comeback in affiliated baseball.

