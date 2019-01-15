Schlereth inked a minor-league deal with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Schlereth finished the 2018 season within Seattle's farm system at Triple-A Tacoma. He struggled in 12 appearances, posting a 5.40 ERA with a 9:8 K:BB over 8.1 innings as a reliever. While Schlereth seems unlikely to make the big-league roster, he'll add organizational depth for the Red Sox.

