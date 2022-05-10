Young, just promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, fired 2.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts in a loss to the Phillies on Monday.

The 27-year-old southpaw made his major-league debut after toiling over the last seven-plus seasons in the minors for multiple organizations. Manager Scott Servais found the perfect landing spot for Young's first encounter with big-league bats, as the 9-0 deficit the Mariners carried going into the final two innings of the game made for a textbook low-leverage situation. Given his inexperience, Young will likely be utilized in similar scenarios for the foreseeable future.