Castillo (1-0) got the win during Saturday's 13-7 victory over the Royals, throwing a 1-2-3 eighth inning.
Castillo entered a tie game in the eighth and required a surprising 20 pitches to get the three outs despite not allowing a baserunner and fell in line for the victory when Seattle posted a six spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning. The 28-year-old isn't operating in the closer role he's had in the past but is still producing with a 2.57 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven innings.
