Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Absence continuing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone (arm) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Canzone was hit by a pitch on the left arm Monday and has yet to rejoin Seattle's lineup despite having X-rays come back negative. According to MLB.com, the outfielder was able to take swings Friday and has apparently been available off the bench versus the Athletics, though he has yet to see the field.
