Canzone (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Canzone is expected to play in four games with Tacoma before the Mariners will access his status. The 26-year-old has been on the 10-day injured list since April 15 with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder and he now appears to be on the cusp of returning to the major-league roster.