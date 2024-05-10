Canzone (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Canzone is expected to play in four games with Tacoma before the Mariners will access his status. The 26-year-old has been on the 10-day injured list since April 15 with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder and he now appears to be on the cusp of returning to the major-league roster.
