Canzone (shoulder), who took a full game's worth of plate appearances as the designated hitter for Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, could be activated ahead of the start of the Mariners' next road trip Friday, MLB.com reports.

Canzone went 2-for-5 with an RBI double Sunday for the Rainiers after also lacing a two-bagger in his rehab debut Saturday. Canzone's timing at the plate already seems to be in good shape, and if he continues without any physical setbacks, it appears he could be ready to jump back into action with the Mariners beginning Friday against the Orioles.