Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Dealing with hamstring injury

Canzone suffered a right hamstring injury during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Canzone exited the contest in the bottom of the sixth frame after busting it down the line on the groundout. The 28-year-old grasped at his right leg after hustling to first base, and it is now understood to be a hamstring injury. Canzone will travel with the team to Pittsburgh before Seattle will open a three-game series against the Pirates on Tuesday, and he is considered day-to-day for the time being.