Canzone went 4-for-7 with a grand slam, five total RBI and three total runs scored in Friday's Cactus League win over the Guardians.

Canzone made an immediate impact in his first Cactus League action since Feb. 28. The 28-year-old outfielder broke the game open in the second inning with a grand slam off Tyler Thornton, his first homer in six games this spring. After slashing .300/.358/.481 with 11 homers in 268 regular-season plate appearances last year, the lefty-hitting Canzone is expected to open the 2026 campaign in the strongside of a corner outfield platoon.