Canzone went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

Canzone has hit when he's had the opportunity, going 6-for-18 (.333) over nine games in September. He's often been in a bench role as he competes with Victor Robles and Luke Raley for time in right field. Canzone is at a .287/.349/.435 slash line with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 22 runs scored, 10 doubles and two stolen bases over 232 plate appearances this season.