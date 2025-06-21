Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Idle against RHP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Canzone is on the bench for a third consecutive game, though Saturday's contest is the first of that stretch against a right-handed pitcher. The lefty-hitting outfielder had started in each of the Mariners' last six games against a righty.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Getting regular work in RF•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Forces extras Monday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Heading back to minors•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Officially recalled from Triple-A•