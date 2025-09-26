Canzone is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Friday.

Even with right-hander Emmet Sheehan on the mound for the Dodgers in Friday's series opener, Canzone will be on the bench for the start of the game while Josh Naylor serves as the designated hitter and Luke Raley gets the nod at first base. Canzone has logged at least one hit in five of his last six games and has a 1.151 OPS with four home runs, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored in 51 plate appearances since Sept. 1.