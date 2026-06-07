Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Launches eighth homer

Canzone went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

After just missing a homer to straightaway center field in the second inning and settling for an RBI double, Canzone got hold of a Keider Montero fastball to lead off the fourth and crushed it 451 feet. It was Canzone's third homer and his fourth multi-hit performance in the last seven games, a surge that has pushed his slash line on the year to .275/.342/.529 with eight long balls, 21 runs and 25 RBI in 56 contests.