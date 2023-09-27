Canzone remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Astros.
Canzone has started just one of the Mariners' last four games, with two of those absences coming against right-handers. Dylan Moore will play left field and hit fifth Wednesday against the Astros and left-hander Framber Valdez.
