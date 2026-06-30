Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Pops 13th homer

Canzone went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Canzone has been battling a minor hamstring issue over the last week. He typically serves as the designated hitter anyway, and that's where he slotted in Monday. He has gone 12-for-46 (.261) with five homers and nine RBI over his last 15 contests. For the season, the 28-year-old has batted .273 with an .899 OPS, 13 homers, 34 RBI, 30 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and one stolen base across 219 plate appearances. He should continue to see a strong-side platoon role at DH, though Canzone has also been in the lineup against the last two and three of the last four southpaws the Mariners have faced.