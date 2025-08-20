Canzone (arm) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

After suffering a bruised left arm when he was hit by a pitch in Monday's 12-7 loss, Canzone will remain on the bench for the second day in a row Wednesday, though the left-handed-hitting outfielder may not have started anyway with southpaw Jesus Luzardo on the bump. Dylan Moore will make another start in right field in Canzone's stead.