Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Shedding platoon role

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto indicated Tuesday that Canzone will have a full-time spot in the middle of the lineup going forward, regardless of the handedness of the opposing starting pitcher, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Canzone has only four starts against left-handed pitching this season, but all four of those games have come in the past month. The 28-year-old has just 29 plate appearances versus southpaws this year, but his .994 OPS against them is apparently enough for Seattle to give him a chance as a true everyday player. Canzone had an .839 OPS in 82 regular-season games as a platoon outfielder in 2025, and this year has a chance of being a true breakout given his .273/.349/.551 slash line and career-high 14 homers through 232 plate appearances.