Canzone (arm) is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Athletics on Friday.

Canzone has been out of the lineup since being removed from Monday's game against the Phillies after being struck by a pitch on his left arm. X-rays did not reveal any structural damage, but he'll be on the bench for Friday's series opener while Luke Raley starts in right field and bats seventh.

