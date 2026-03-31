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Canzone is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

The 28-year-old clubbed two solo homers Opening Day but has otherwise begun the season 1-for-7 with a double. Southpaw Max Fried is taking the mound Tuesday for the Yankees, so Canzone will take a seat in favor of Rob Refsnyder as the pair operate in a platoon at designated hitter.

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