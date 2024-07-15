Moore went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Moore reached safely for the fourth time in his last five starts and recorded his fourth steal over the last eight games in the process. The veteran heads into the All-Star break with a serviceable .714 OPS, but the extra-base hits that have played a large role in that figure and become his calling card have surprisingly dried up of late. Moore has just one hit greater than a single in his last 15 games, and he heads into the pause in play with a 17-game home-run drought.