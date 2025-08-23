The Mariners designated Moore for assignment Saturday.

Moore had a great start to the season, batting .295 with six home runs, 11 RBI and seven stolen bases over his first 25 games. However, he's fizzled considerably since then and batted a miserable .045 (3-for-67) with a 51.4 percent strikeout rate over his past 47 contests dating back to May 27. Seattle has thus elected to remove Moore from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Victor Robles (shoulder), who was activated off the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.